Pokémon Legends: Arceus is now live on the Nintendo Australia eShop

Those who want to purchase it early might find it a hassle.

It’s launch day for Pokémon Legends: Arceus for those living in Australia, or for those with access to an Australian Nintendo account. The game is now available for download and at retailers in the region.

The newest iteration in the Pokémon franchise can be downloaded on the eShop in Australia. The Australian region is one of the first regions to have access to the game based on time zones around the world. Other regions, like North America, will have to wait almost an entire day to play the game in their time zone.

How to buy Pokémon Legends: Arceus from an Australian account

Playing the game early if you’re not in Australia is quite the hassle, but it’s certainly possible. To play early, players must change their Nintendo eShop region entirely by creating a new account.

It isn’t that simple, either. To buy games from the Australian eShop, funds from an Australian credit card or a credit card that is able to be used internationally must make the purchase. Once the game is purchased on the Australian Nintendo account, players can go back to their main accounts and play the game as normal.

For those who choose to wait, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to release at midnight local time on Jan. 28.