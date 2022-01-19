Pokémon Legends: Arceus controls and character creation screen leaked

Leakers have seemingly got their hands on the game and things are beginning to leak online.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is still more than a week away from launch. But with copies being distributed to stores, some have fallen into the hands of leakers, who have provided fans with their first looks at the game’s opening moments.

Pokémon leaker PoryLeeks has begun sharing footage and images from the game, including its control scheme and character creation phase.

In these stills believed to have been taken from the game, we can see exactly how you’ll go about moving around the map and capturing Pokémon, which includes the ability to mount up on will and toggle between catching and fighting enemy Pokémon.

In the shared screengrab, it shows the Nintendo Switch joy cons on the controller mount. But controls will likely be identical whether you have them connected to the console directly or are using a pro-controller.

As usual, players will have a variety of different appearance options to choose from when starting up the game. Along with these presets, you’ll also be able to customize each aspect of your chosen look.

Now that leakers seem to have their hands on copies of the game, it shouldn’t be long until all of its secrets have been posted online. If you’re worried about spoilers, we suggest you hold off social media until the game comes out.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to launch on Jan. 28.