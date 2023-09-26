Pokémon is celebrating the Harvest Moon with special events in multiple games

The Harvest Moon is right around the corner, and Pokémon is celebrating with a handful of special events across multiple games.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Harvest Moon event will feature a pink Pokémon with connections to the moon—Clefairy, who not only evolves with a Moon Stone but also gathers and dances with its friends during full moons. From Sept. 28 at 7:00pm CT to Oct. 1 at 6:59pm CT, Clefairy mass outbreaks will be spawning throughout the Paldea region and The Teal Mask’s Kitakami.

A group of Clefairy gathering under a full moon. Image via Game Freak

This is one of the few ways to obtain Clefairy in the Gen IX games, making it a huge deal for players who don’t have The Teal Mask DLC or any Clefairy to transfer over from Pokémon HOME. To sweeten the deal further, there will also be an increased chance of finding Clefairy with the rare Upbeat Mark to add a little more personality to your pink fairy Pokémon.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Sleep is also holding an event worth checking out during the Harvest Moon. Starting Sept. 28, there will be a three-day Good Sleep Day event with special bonuses and brand new encounters promised on the night of the Harvest Moon. Similar to Scarlet and Violet, this could be a very fitting way to bring Clefairy into the mobile game. In fact, players believe there’s a silhouette of a Clefairy on the moon in the teaser image of the Pokémon Sleep event, and that’s very exciting for fans of the adorable pink Pokémon.

Take part in a new monthly special 3-day Good Sleep Day event starting September 28, 2023! 😴



Enjoy peaceful nights of sleep for bonuses and new encounters the night of the Harvest Moon. 🌕✨ pic.twitter.com/ncL6qyae7W — Pokémon Sleep OUT NOW! (@PokemonSleep) September 23, 2023

Outside of the Gen IX games and Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon Go is also set to have a Harvest Festival as one of the many events happening in October. But unlike the previously mentioned events for the Harvest Moon, this Pokémon Go one isn’t taking place until Oct. 12 to 17.

