Pokémon HOME to undergo maintenance on Aug. 17

The app will shut down for five hours on both Switch and mobile.

The Pokemon HOME app on Nintendo Switch and mobile is scheduled for maintenance on Aug. 17, The Pokemon Company announced today.

The app will be down for five hours on Monday, Aug. 17 from 8pm CT to 1am CT. During the maintenance, players won’t be able to use the app on either the Switch or mobile.

Serebii Update: Pokémon HOME is to be under maintanence on Switch & Mobile on Monday August 17th 01:00 UTC to 06:00 UTC. Mobile version will receive an update following the maintenance https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/4pg6MuDUIy — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 14, 2020

The mobile version of the app will receive an update after the shutdown. The Pokémon Company hasn’t given details about the update yet, however.

Pokémon HOME is a cloud service for Nintendo Switch that’s compatible with mobile devices. By linking the same Nintendo account to both the Switch and mobile version of Pokémon HOME, players can access the same Pokémon Boxes in both versions.

With the app, players can move Pokémon between compatible games, trade Pokémon easily, and have access to a mobile Pokédex.