Pokémon HOME to go under maintenance on June 17

Pokémon HOME will go under maintenance on Switch and Mobile on Wednesday, June 17 for five hours, from 4am CT to 9am CT.

Users will need to download a new patch to use it after the app is back online. Nintendo hasn’t given any details about the patch, it’s the same day of the first expansion for the Pokémon Sword & Shield, Isle of Armor, so it’s normal to expect compatibility updates.

Pokémon HOME is a cloud service for Nintendo Switch and compatible mobile devices. By linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and mobile version of Pokémon HOME, players are able to access the same Pokémon Boxes on both versions.

With the app, players can move Pokémon between compatible games, trade Pokémon easily and have access to a mobile Pokédex.