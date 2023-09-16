Pokémon has plenty of type combos, but players are convinced several will never happen

We might just have to wait it out.

With 18 different types in the Pokémon series, there are so many different possible type combinations that can be assigned to each ‘mon—but some of these combos may never see the light of day, according to fans.

Players discussed which Pokémon type combos they believe will never become a reality in a Sept. 14 Reddit thread, and they made some good arguments for why some of these combinations aren’t likely to appear.

One particular combo players always seem to mention is the Bug/Dragon type. The concept sounds pretty awesome, and they could probably draw inspiration from dragonflies for the first Bug/Dragon Pokémon. Unfortunately, we’ve already seen some Pokémon that could fit this crossover well but haven’t.

Take Flygon or Yanmega for example. Flygon’s evolutionary line could definitely pass as Bug/Dragon Pokémon—especially Vibrava—but they ended up with the Ground/Dragon type instead. Flygon, unfortunately, is overshadowed by Garchomp, a fellow Ground/Dragon Pokémon that fits the type so much better. Similarly, Yanmega’s design is inspired by dragonflies, but it’s Bug/Flying like so many other Bug-types instead of Bug/Dragon.

Outside of Bug/Dragon, a couple of Normal-type combinations were also mentioned—Normal/Ice and Normal/Rock. The huge red flag with both of these combinations is their quad-weakness to Fighting-type attacks.

It also often feels as though being part-Normal type doesn’t add much value to a Pokémon, but there might be a few Pokémon that could’ve benefitted from it like Rockruff and Lycanroc, according to some players. If Dusk Lycanroc were Normal/Rock instead of pure Rock, it would get the same-type attack bonus (STAB) on Crush Claw or Quick Attack in addition to the boost from its Tough Claws ability. It’d be even better if it learned the Normal-type Extreme Speed on top of all that.

Interestingly enough, it does seem like Game Freak has been more open to adding new Normal-type combinations recently. Legends: Arceus introduced us to the Normal/Ghost Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark, and Gen IX brought us the Poison/Normal Shroodle and Grafaiai.

It doesn’t feel too farfetched to see some more Normal-type combinations in the future. Eventually, Game Freak might have to embrace those unused typings as the Pokédex continues to expand with each new generation. We’ll just have to keep waiting a little longer for that first Bug/Dragon because it’s too cool of a typing to pass up on.

