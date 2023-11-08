Pokémon Go’s Plus accessories are seemingly broken after Nov. 6’s hotfix

The update fixed an issue, but seemingly triggered another one.

A hotfix was introduced to Pokémon Go on Nov. 6, which resolved a notification bug on Plus accessories, among other minor issues. But players are reporting this has broken the feature even more, as they can’t use it anymore in the background.

Patch 0.269 has brought various bug fixes on Nov. 6, and one of them targeted Pokémon Go Plus accessories. It fixed a bug where players wouldn’t receive notifications from the accessory, even though it was being used in the background. But now, it seemingly broke it further.

Players have reported that Plus accessories stopped working in the background throughout social media, including on Reddit and Twitter. The developer has yet to acknowledge it as a widespread bug, however.

As a response, Niantic will tell players to try out the basic troubleshooting methods for official Bluetooth devices for Pokémon Go, including the Plus and Plus + accessories. It’s unclear whether players could get the bug fixed using those.

A Reddit user explained there was one fix to circumvent this, but it’s not ideal.

“This is on my Samsung Galaxy S20 who runs on […] the Android version that started the notification issues. I just tested out my old phone, a Galaxy S8 running on Android 9, and it worked just fine, which is why I suspect that the notification fix and the Go+ issues are very much related,” they wrote.

It means players can get their Plus accessories to work if they didn’t install the previous version of the game, which included the notification bug in the first place—or by using another device for the game, which isn’t possible for many users.

According to the player’s feedback in the thread, the bug isn’t related to the Android version of the phone, but rather the version installed before the hotfix. There’s seemingly no ideal solution until Niantic resolves the issue itself in another hotfix.