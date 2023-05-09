Pokémon Go’s first TOS update in a year sparks fan fears for future events

Niantic updated Pokémon Go’s terms and conditions on May 8, and although the changes are minor, fans have been going over it with a fine tooth comb and they’re concerned about a number of things in there, including a section about event schedules and content being subject to change at any time without notice or compensation.

The section, which was already in place long before the latest update, says: “Subject to applicable law, all schedules and any live or in-game experiences, activities, goods, services, perks, items, rewards, and content advertised in connection with an event are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or cancellation at any time prior to or during an event without notice or compensation of any kind.”

It also includes another paragraph explaining an event’s date, time, and location are subject to change at any time, and although Niantic will make a “commercially reasonable” effort to notify fans in advance, nobody will be entitled to compensation for travel or accommodation costs, only a ticket refund.

It’s nothing out of the ordinary, but it’s sparked concern about Go Fest 2023, which kicks off in early August. The live part of the event takes place in three locations—London, Osaka, and New York City. The worldwide part takes place online, but its content hasn’t been revealed yet.

After reading this section, Pokémon fans realized nothing is truly set in stone. They fear something bad could happen at the event, or any future event for that matter, and they won’t be able to do anything about it. There’s also concern that opting out of some data-collection agreements could impact one’s ability to take part in other online events.

Fans are also concerned about two other things they spotted in the TOS.

The first includes a section about content ownership the players believe is targeting disgruntled fans who are making memes about the mobile title. The second is one that makes players automatically agree to handle legal disputes against Niantic via individual arbitration rather than trial by jury or class action, unless they opt-out.

Again, none of these terms of service sections are truly new, but now Pokémon Go players have actually read them, they’re sounding the alarm bells.

Players can read the updated Pokémon Go terms of service here.