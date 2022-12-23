Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Timed Research: All Part Two Timed Research tasks and rewards

You won't be bored. But you might get cold.

The Winter Holiday event is in full swing, with Part II now underway and bringing plenty of additional content to players who have been enjoying the festivities in Pokémon Go.

Running from Dec. 23 to 31, this is the final main event for Pokémon Go in 2022 and it is bringing the year to an end with a bang by adding in special costumed variants for Eevee and all of its evolutions.

New costumed variants of Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon now join the previously available Holiday Glaceon that is wearing more of a sweater in the game—all of which can also be Shiny. You can also find Holiday costumed Pikachu, Cubchoo, and Delibird throughout the event too.

There are also two extensive pieces of research players can complete during the festivities, too: a branching path Timed Research and plenty of event-exclusive Field Research. And don’t forget, there is still ticketed Timed Research available too from the first part of the event as well.

So get ready to bundle up and head out and complete these research tasks for some sweet rewards.

Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Timed Research: All Part Two Winter Wishes tasks and rewards

Winter Wishes page one

Catch five Pokémon One Glacial Lure Module

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms Eevee (Holiday) encounter

Power up Pokémon five times Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust and 500 XP

Branching Choice

This decision will only change one of the research tasks and a single reward for the final page of Timed Research. All of the Pokémon encounters remain the same regardless of your choice. Depending on your decision, you will also get an event bonus tied to your path’s theme.

Hatching Eggs Halved Egg Hatch distance

Catching Pokémon 2x XP for catching Pokémon

Collecting Stardust 2x Stardust for catching Pokémon



Winter Wishes page two (Hatching Eggs)

Catch 10 Pokémon Stantler (Holiday) encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Cubchoo (Holiday) encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon Delibird (Holiday) encounter

Hatch three Eggs Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Eevee (Holiday) encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and an Incubator

Winter Wishes page two (Catching Pokémon)

Catch 10 Pokémon Stantler (Holiday) encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Cubchoo (Holiday) encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon Delibird (Holiday) encounter

Earn 25,000 XP Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Eevee (Holiday) encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and one Lucky Egg

Winter Wishes page two (Collecting Stardust)

Catch 10 Pokémon Stantler (Holiday) encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Cubchoo (Holiday) encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon Delibird (Holiday) encounter

Earn 7,500 Stardust Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Eevee (Holiday) encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and one Star Piece

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Ticketed Timed Research

Note: This $5 ticketed Timed Research will expire when the Winter Holiday event concludes on Dec. 31.

Winter Holiday part one

Walk 2km Snover encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon Spheal encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon Seel encounter



Total Rewards: Sneasel encounter, one Incense, and 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Winter Holiday part two

Walk 2km Swinub encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Delibird encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon Cubchoo encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, one Incubator, and 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Winter Holiday part three

Walk 2km Vanillite encounter

Send seven Gifts to Friends Stantler encounter

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokémon Castform (Snowy) encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Darumaka encounter, one Incubator, and 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Winter Holiday part four

Hatch an Egg Alolan Vulpix encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokémon Lapras encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and Gifting Avatar Pose

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part Two Field Research