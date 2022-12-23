Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Timed Research: All Part Two Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Winter Holiday event is in full swing, with Part II now underway and bringing plenty of additional content to players who have been enjoying the festivities in Pokémon Go.
Running from Dec. 23 to 31, this is the final main event for Pokémon Go in 2022 and it is bringing the year to an end with a bang by adding in special costumed variants for Eevee and all of its evolutions.
New costumed variants of Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon now join the previously available Holiday Glaceon that is wearing more of a sweater in the game—all of which can also be Shiny. You can also find Holiday costumed Pikachu, Cubchoo, and Delibird throughout the event too.
There are also two extensive pieces of research players can complete during the festivities, too: a branching path Timed Research and plenty of event-exclusive Field Research. And don’t forget, there is still ticketed Timed Research available too from the first part of the event as well.
So get ready to bundle up and head out and complete these research tasks for some sweet rewards.
Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Timed Research: All Part Two Winter Wishes tasks and rewards
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part Two Timed Research
Winter Wishes page one
- Catch five Pokémon
- One Glacial Lure Module
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms
- Eevee (Holiday) encounter
- Power up Pokémon five times
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 500 Stardust and 500 XP
Branching Choice
This decision will only change one of the research tasks and a single reward for the final page of Timed Research. All of the Pokémon encounters remain the same regardless of your choice. Depending on your decision, you will also get an event bonus tied to your path’s theme.
- Hatching Eggs
- Halved Egg Hatch distance
- Catching Pokémon
- 2x XP for catching Pokémon
- Collecting Stardust
- 2x Stardust for catching Pokémon
Winter Wishes page two (Hatching Eggs)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Stantler (Holiday) encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- Cubchoo (Holiday) encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon
- Lapras encounter
- Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Delibird (Holiday) encounter
- Hatch three Eggs
- Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to Friends
- Eevee (Holiday) encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and an Incubator
Winter Wishes page two (Catching Pokémon)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Stantler (Holiday) encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- Cubchoo (Holiday) encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon
- Lapras encounter
- Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Delibird (Holiday) encounter
- Earn 25,000 XP
- Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to Friends
- Eevee (Holiday) encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and one Lucky Egg
Winter Wishes page two (Collecting Stardust)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Stantler (Holiday) encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- Cubchoo (Holiday) encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon
- Lapras encounter
- Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Delibird (Holiday) encounter
- Earn 7,500 Stardust
- Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to Friends
- Eevee (Holiday) encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and one Star Piece
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Ticketed Timed Research
Note: This $5 ticketed Timed Research will expire when the Winter Holiday event concludes on Dec. 31.
Winter Holiday part one
- Walk 2km
- Snover encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Spheal encounter
- Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon
- Seel encounter
Total Rewards: Sneasel encounter, one Incense, and 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy
Winter Holiday part two
- Walk 2km
- Swinub encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Delibird encounter
- Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon
- Cubchoo encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, one Incubator, and 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy
Winter Holiday part three
- Walk 2km
- Vanillite encounter
- Send seven Gifts to Friends
- Stantler encounter
- Catch 15 Ice-type Pokémon
- Castform (Snowy) encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Darumaka encounter, one Incubator, and 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy
Winter Holiday part four
- Hatch an Egg
- Alolan Vulpix encounter
- Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Catch 15 Ice-type Pokémon
- Lapras encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and Gifting Avatar Pose
All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part Two Field Research
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Stantler (Holiday) encounter
- Spheal (Holiday) encounter
- Catch five Ice-type Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
- Three Pinap Berries
- Three Razz Berries
- Three Ultra Balls
- Catch seven Ice-type Pokémon
- Seel encounter
- Shellder encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- Jynx encounter
- Hatch an Egg
- Sneasel encounter
- Send three Gifts with a Sticker attached
- Crabrawler encounter
- 25 Abomasnow Mega Energy
- Open five Gifts
- Alolan Vulpix encounter
- Send five Gifts
- Pikachu (Holiday) encounter
- Eevee (Holiday) encounter
- Win a raid
- Glaceon (Holiday) encounter