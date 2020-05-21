Pokémon Go will have a seven-hour outage on June 1 for server maintenance

Pokémon Go is going to be down for an extended period.

Most of the time, Pokémon Go only experiences downtime for Go Battle League, but on June 1 from 1pm to 8 pm CT the entire game will be down for all players.

Trainers, Pokémon GO will be experiencing global downtime for seven hours on Monday, June 1, 2020. From around 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT, the game will be undergoing server maintenance and will be inaccessible to all Trainers. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. pic.twitter.com/mdIeQiaCI5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 21, 2020

This is the first time the game will have been down for server maintenance for such a long period, keeping players out of the game for seven hours, more or less depending on how efficient Niantic is with its work. For players in the United States specifically, however, this means playing Pokémon Go on June 1 is going to be a chore.

For that designated period, the game will be inaccessible to all Trainers regardless of what region they play in. Thankfully this is happening in the down period between the Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Timed Research and the launch of Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research.

The traditional Throwback Challenge Timed Research will end on May 29, with the Special Research not kicking off until June 3. This means players won’t miss out on anything event-related during the maintenance period.

It’s not known exactly what areas of the game Niantic is going to be working on during that seven hour span, but overall server stability and a few glitches in some areas like the Friends Menu will likely be part of the focus.

Just make sure you have something else lined up to keep you entertained when the servers go down on June 1 from 1pm to 8 pm CT.