Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event to reportedly feature multiple paths based on Pokémon Red and Green

As part of the Season of Celebration that Niantic is running from Dec. 1 to March 1 in Pokémon Go, there will be six individual in-game events themed around the different regions of the Pokémon world represented in the mobile game.

While the Kalos Celebration event is going on with the introduction of several generation six Pokémon, we now know that the name of the next region-themed event will focus on Kanto.

The event will reportedly be called Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, which will be fully inspired by the original Pokémon games: Pokémon Red and Green. It’s unknown exactly what Niantic is pulling from for the event, but we do know that there will be exclusive Special Research running when it does launch.

The Kanto Tour will have players choose between Red and Green, with the exclusive Pokémon and Special Research being different depending on which theme they choose, according to Pokémon database Serebii. This decision will push players to collaborate with others to try to catch all 151 Pokémon in a single day.

The specifics for how the event will run and which Pokémon will be made available depending on if you pick Red or Green have not been released yet, though Niantic will likely provide that information soon.