Pokémon Go Test Your Mettle event highlights Steel-type Pokémon, debuts new Pokémon, and more

Niantic isn’t done with its jam-packed Pokémon Go events going on towards the end of the year, and the latest one includes a new Pokémon debuting, a new Mega form Pokémon, and more Steel-type wild spawns during event hours.

The Test Your Mettle event begins on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10am local time and concludes Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8pm local time.

Togedemaru, the roly-poly Pokémon will make its debut during the event and will appear in the wild, in Raids, and in Field Research. Mega Aggron is also making its debut in Mega Raids that take place from the beginning of the event until Sept. 27.

During Test Your Mettle, players will get a few different spawns in their seven km Eggs, and there will be some Field Research with a variety of different Pokémon as rewards in addition to the wild spawns and Raids that will have event Pokémon in them.

All Pokémon appearing in the Test Your Mettle event

There is a pool of Steel-type Pokémon appearing in the wild, Raids, Field Research, and in Eggs. Here is a list of all of the event Pokémon and where to find them.

In the wild

Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Bronzor

Drillbur

Ferroseed

Togedemaru

Prinplup (rare spawn)

Stunfisk (rare spawn)

Raids

One-Star Raids

Scyther

Beldum

Shieldon

Klink

Togedemaru

Three-Star Raids

Magneton

Skarmory

Mawile

Lairon

Five-Star Raids

Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere)

Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)

Mega Raids

Mega Aggron

Seven km Eggs

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Diglett

Galarian Meowth

Riolu

Galarian Stunfisk

Field Research

Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Drillbur

Ferroseed

Togedemaru

More details about the event, what rewards players can earn and information about Ultra Beast Raids can be found on the Pokémon Go blog page.