Pokémon Go players want legendary restrictions lifted from gyms with some big changes

In Pokémon Go, legendaries have always been off-limits for gym defense, likely because their stats tend to be so much better compared to average Pokémon. But yesterday, the community brainstormed creative ways to change that rule and integrate them into gym battles.

First, only those with the platinum gym leader medal, earned after 15,000 hours of gym defense, can use legendary Pokémon. This ensures only the most committed players get this privilege. Second, players can use legendaries in gyms, but they’ll earn fewer coins for successful defense—perhaps 30 instead of the usual 50. Third, each gym defense can include just one legendary, preventing an overpowering lineup and giving attackers a fair chance.

However, the idea was met with some resistance. Many players worry allowing legendaries in gyms will result in repetitive, powerful lineups, making battles lengthy and challenging. This could also invite cheaters to place invincible legendaries, ruining the experience. Some also argued seeing legendaries in gyms reduces their uniqueness.

Another challenge arises with Niantic’s stance. Many believe the company might resist allowing legendaries in gyms. The reason? Feeding berries to defending legendary Pokémon offers a chance to gain candies, which could make the candy collection process too easy.

Clearly, there’s room for debate. Yet, a common sentiment among players, whether they support or oppose these ideas, is that the gym defense system needs an update. Specifically, many want Niantic to increase the daily coin limit for gym defenders, which currently stands at 50.

As the conversation unfolds in the weeks ahead, all eyes are on Niantic; will they take the feedback on board and introduce changes? We’ll have to wait and see.

