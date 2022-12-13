Pokémon Go players report getting map updates and new spawn points, but not everyone is a winner

There’s nothing more frustrating than being a Pokémon Go addict who spends a lot of time in places that don’t have spawn points, especially when one of them also happens to be your workplace.

But, luckily, Pokémon Go trainers are reporting more spawn points and even new map updates keep popping up as the iconic mobile title heads into its ninth year since release, and they’re pretty thrilled about it.

One trainer, for example, pointed out that in the span of a year, they went from having no spawn points at their workplace to an abundance of them.

Their lunch breaks are certainly about to get a whole lot funner!

The trainer is convinced an edit they did on OpenStreetMap, a collaborative database believed to influence Pokémon Go maps and spawn points, played a part.

“There were no spawns at my work for the past couple of years of working here. The area had been labeled as an Industrial Area,” they said.

“I edited the map to not include management buildings and a park outside of the security perimeter. Finally, I can catch at work when I work outside the boundary.”

Other trainers, though, are reporting their homes and workplaces have actually lost spawn points.

“All home spawns have disappeared, as of this morning. Not a single spawn all day. Very disappointing,” said one trainer. “Likewise my work lost every spawn. More so mad at the loser who updated OSM in the last couple years since my work has had spawns since launch,” said another.

So, it seems the Go changes have been a bit of a mixed bag.

The key takeaway, though, is the maps and spawn points are constantly changing, which instills hope in less-fortunate players who haven’t had convenient points yet.