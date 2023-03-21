Pokémon Go players pitch the perfect solution to solve age-old Community Day woes

Ever since Niantic reverted the duration of Pokémon Go Community Day events from six hours back to three after the COVID-19 pandemic eased off, players have begged them to bring it back. The reason is the window between 2pm and 5pm (local time) is so limited, it’s inconvenient for those who have work, social outings, and more.

But while there appears to be no solution in sight, the community has taken it upon itself to brainstorm ways to make them work for practically everyone in the best possible way.

Quite a few players agreed the best way to do them moving forward is to make their effects and perks bound to an Incense-type item that can be triggered at any point on the day. Not only would this fix the issue of having players miss out on them due to other commitments, but it would also add some much-needed flexibility.

Screengrab via Reddit

In the meantime, players have been forced to find their own solutions to the limited window, such as using an auto catcher in their pocket, taking long toilet breaks at work, and more.

It’s certainly not ideal, however, so the Pokémon Go community hopes their complaints and ideas will be heard, and—at the very least—the duration of the events is extended at some point down the road.