Pokémon Go players call for changes to Potions

Pokémon Go has an inventory problem, and players are crying out for quality-of-life changes, especially when it comes to how the game handles Potions and inventory space.

For anyone taking part in raids or Gym Battles, Revives and Potions are necessary to keep your Pokémon healed up so you can use them over and over again. When starting Pokémon Go for the first time, regular purple Potions are incredibly useful, but the more you level up and get stronger Pokémon, the less effective the item is.

This has led a vocal group of Pokémon Go players over on Reddit to call for a small quality-of-life update that would see certain potions stop spawning after you reach certain levels to reduce item clutter. And honestly, I couldn’t agree more.

There are simply too many weak potions appearing at high levels. Image via Niantic

As someone who frequently takes part in legendary raids to try and get shiny Pokémon but has a very limited bag space, it’s annoying to constantly get dozens of regular Potions that I have to toss away, as Hyper Potions and Max Potions are just far better.

Instead of simply complaining, this time around, trainers have been coming up with potential solutions for this problem and other inventory issues. One trainer’s suggestion stuck out, offering a genius solution proposing the introduction of an auto-delete option for players’ inventories, which would remove selected items the moment they came into your bag.

While Niantic might not implement these proposed changes, trainers are hoping the developer will listen. Making such a change wouldn’t be the hardest thing to do, and it would definitely make players’ lives easier across the board.