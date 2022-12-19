Pokémon Go players are struggling to find Sandstorm and Ocean Vivillon Forms

Pokémon Go recently introduced three new Pokémon into the game that is causing players to lose their minds as they try to collect all 18 forms.

The Pokémon we are talking about is Scatterbug, which eventually evolves into Vivillon. This Pokémon is unique not only in Pokémon Go but the whole Pokémon series because it has 20 different forms that can only be obtained through real-life locations.

Related: How to find and catch Scatterbug and Vivillon in Pokémon Go

A total of 18 of these 20 forms are currently in Pokémon Go and require players to find and trade Gifts with others on their friend list from each region. After pinning three gifts from a region from a certain region like the United Kingdom, when you evolve the Scatterbug that spawns after pinning the gifts, it’ll become a Vivillon with the Garden Pattern which is exclusive to both the U.K. and New Zealand.

While this sounds all well and good, it is a collector’s nightmare for those who try to collect all 18 currently in the game, which is made increasingly difficult by two patterns in particular—Sandstorm and Ocean.

While players have had moderate success finding most of the forms through using social media and friend code trading websites, the Ocean Vivillon form is unique to only a few places, mostly Hawaii. Sandstorm on the other hand is exclusive to the area surrounding the UAE and parts of Turkey.

Update

I accepted everyone and reached the friend limit

And I still need Vivillons from:

Archipelago, Icy Snow, Ocean, Sun, Tundra regions.

If you need Sandstorm gifts and you are from one of those regions, please send me your code in DMs#Vivillon#PokemonGO #Sandstorm pic.twitter.com/NeneGRyIXq — عبدالله السبيعي🇸🇦 (@AbdullahAsubaei) December 16, 2022

With both of these Pokémon limited to a certain area, sites like Twitter have been flooded with trainers pleading to find trainers to share gifts with to complete their collections, with the same magnitude of trainers in these locations being flooded within a minute of making themselves known.

A quick Twitter search for either Sandstorm or Ocean Vivillon will have you flooded with an output of hundreds, if not thousands, of trainers helplessly trying to find someone to help them complete their sets with very few responses. It is pure chaos, with desperate trainers going as far as to flood trainers in those regions with so friend requests that the game simply does not allow anyone else to send a request to them at all.

Add me if you can help me out with:

– ocean vivillon

– sandstorm vivillon

– icy snow vivillon



Code: 0904 5619 6258#PokemonGO #VivillonCollection #Vivillon pic.twitter.com/QNLgey79ys — Ilja Biesemans (@BiesemansIlja) December 19, 2022

The craze is likely to die down over time, but as fewer trainers are searching and offering trades, those still searching for the last of their Vivillon forms will only get more desperate.