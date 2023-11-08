Pokémon Go players are mocking Niantic for limiting a rare item, and we don’t blame them

If you’re among the very few Pokémon Go enjoyers wondering why your Zygarde Cells collection won’t cross the 250 mark, it seems Niantic chose to cap the number of cells you can have at a time—and players are having the time of their lives with this discovery.

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 5, a player named bashford427 shared their experience with collecting Zygarde Cells, revealing how they wasted “a day worth of cells” because they weren’t aware of the cap.

While the post attracted several people expressing annoyance at the limit, many took a dig at how long they’d take to reach that cap for an item so rare.

“Thanks for the heads up! I won’t make that mistake when I am near 250, which is sometime around February 2026 according to my current rate of obtaining them,” the most popular comment under the post read. Several players followed it up with guesses of their own, but I don’t think anyone can top a comment that says, “I’ve yet to download Pokémon Go.”

Players also called out Niantic for not making it easier to get Zygarde Cells and, even more nonsensical, adding a cap to it. There’s also a daily limit; you can only obtain only three Zygarde Cells per day.

Zygarde Cells are essential to evolve Zygarde, a powerful creature in Pokémon Go. It debuted with Routes, a feature that was added to the game during the Season of Hidden Gems back in July. Right now, you can only collect cells when exploring Routes and there’s no guarantee whether you’ll run into a cell or not during your walk.

Outdoorsy players, however, don’t have much problem collecting Zygarde Cells, as some comments proclaimed.

I find that high a limit on a rare find amusing when many players are still stuck at one. Coming from Niantic, however, it isn’t even surprising.