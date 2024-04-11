Pokémon Go players are less than excited about Niantic’s ‘big updates’ tease

In typical Niantic style, a new Pokémon Go announcement of a future announcement has dropped on social media, teasing ‘big updates’ coming to the game in the future—and the community is less than impressed.

The April 11 video doesn’t show much about the update, just a few CGI clips of a person playing Pokémon Go until their avatar appears with a few Pokémon surrounding them. The only thing I could see from the trailer is the avatar seemed to have new assets, but it’s hard to say precisely what Niantic wanted to tease.

Big updates to Pokémon GO are coming soon. 👀



Get ready to #RediscoverGO!#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/GP86qQgtwA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 11, 2024

it being such a nothing announcement, the Pokémon Go community has been doing what it usually does and vented its frustrations and negativity on Reddit. Some joked about the announcement, while others shared their displeasure at whatever it could be.

The overall consensus from players is that the trailer points towards ‘the global release of biomes & new avatar customization as it seems to highlight those at the end,’ as one Redditor pointed out. Niantic has been rolling out new avatar visuals since March 2024 to less-than-stellar reviews.

Still, the trailer’s nothingness has most of the community bemused, with many players wondering why they bothered to announce such a thing out of the blue in the first place. It felt like Niantic could have just waited to officially reveal what they had planned instead of a whole lot of nothing.

Personally, I’d be excited about more customization options in Pokémon Go. It could be a nice change of pace to see avatars and the world updated in some way to update what have been stale visuals for quite some time—could being the operative word here for this supposed “big update.”

