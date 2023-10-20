Pokémon Go player shares crucial tip to get the most out of the Halloween event

That's a clever way to benefit from the event's changes.

Pokémon Go players can celebrate Halloween with the special event that launched on Oct. 19, offering new content to discover and changes on wild Pokémon spawn rates.

Players will find more gloomy Pokémon species in the wild, which can unexpectedly help you complete other content that isn’t related to the event.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 20, a player shared a crucial tip that can allow you to make the most out of the event in a way you might overlook.

“Now’s a good time to buddy your Pancham,” the title read. It quickly garnered attention from the players, who agreed in the comments it was a good idea.

Pancham has been introduced to Pokémon Go on May 11, 2021. To evolve, players usually need to spend candies, but sometimes, other requirements are added.

It’s a good time to evolve Pancham. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pancham is one of those Pokémon that feature particular requirements. To evolve it into Pangoro, players must spend 50 Pancham candies, as well as catch 32 Dark-type Pokémon when assigned as its Buddy.

This Halloween event is the perfect opportunity for Pokémon Go players to get Pancham’s evolution, since there are a lot more Dark types spawning in the wild, such as Poochyena, even though the main highlighted type for the event is the Ghost one.

Players have until Oct. 31 to catch more Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon species. The event is split into two distinct parts that will highlight different Pokémon species. In addition, they have event-themed Timed and Field Research to complete.

