Pokémon Go player does the impossible, becomes first in the world to get Zygarde’s ultimate form

It looks like one Japanese Pokémon Go player has finished what many in the community thought was an impossible feat, collecting enough Zygarde Cells to bring the Legendary Order Pokémon all the way to its Complete state.

Because Zygarde Cells can only collected by completing Routes, and Niantic’s newest feature has been dealing with dozens of issues since it fully launched in July, progress on getting the 250 necessary to fully complete it has been dreadfully slow. However, it looks like at least one player has finally finished their trek and unlocked this Legendary Pokémon’s potential.

Twitter user Sensray posted a video of changing Zygarde from its 50 percent Form to its Complete Form on Oct. 11, making them the first player in the world to achieve this in Pokémon Go—or at least the first to show the entire process online and get attention from the community. And, even if this isn’t the actual first time someone has obtained a Complete Form Zygarde, the info it has confirmed about the Pokémon’s Form Change options is interesting.

According to Zygarde’s summary page, you can revert its Complete Form back to 50 percent by using 10 Zygarde Candy and 2,000 Stardust. This is the same cost we already knew you needed to pay in order to revert Zygarde 50 percent to its 10 percent Form as well.

It is currently unclear if you need to use a full 200 Zygarde Cells to reach Complete Form again from 50 percent after you revert it, however.

Even with all of the problems that Routes still face, seeing someone actually get Zygarde to its Complete Form has stoked a fire in other Pokémon Go players to get back out there and try to do it for themselves. However, there are still players who are refusing to do so until Niantic truly fixes Routes or because the Zygarde they received has bad stats, leading them to wait for a better—or Shiny—one before putting in the work to power it up.

This is also an incredible coincidence for a huge Zygarde achievement to happen on Oct. 12, in Japan, since Pokémon X and Y officially turn 10 years old.

Not only were these the first mainline Pokémon titles on the 3DS, but they were also the first time the franchise had a simultaneous global release. Zygarde wasn’t heavily featured in the game’s main journey or story, though it did play a major role in Sun and Moon as a sidequest and in the Pokémon XYZ anime.

