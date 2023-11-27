Pokémon Go player beats ludicrous odds to complete luckiest Shiny Pokédex ever

Pokémon Go players are always looking for challenges to make their gameplay more interesting and few come as challenging as what one player was able to achieve this week.

The complete Kanto shiny Pokédex has today been completed by one Pokémon Go player who goes by the Reddit name /u/yakusokuN8. That’s special by itself, but even beyond that, this particular collection is not just a Shiny-dex, it’s also a full lucky dex. This means they didn’t just collect Shinies for all 151 original Pokémon, but they also got Shiny, lucky Pokémon, with even slimmer odds of showing up.

Anyone who’s familiar with Pokémon and its color-based catching mechanic will know just how hard it can be to find Shiny Pokémon, but even with Pokémon Go’s increased odds, you can’t even catch a lucky Pokémon in the wild. No, these are only obtainable by trading with other players, but as the name suggests you’ll need to be lucky.

Lucky Pokémon have better stats than most regular counterparts. Because of this, the chance of creating them is low. Getting them from trades there’s between a five and 20 percent chance, depending on the age of the Pokémon. If someone has had a Pokémon a long time then the chances of this are increased. Now compound those odds with the Shiny odds, which are typically around 0.2 percent outside of events, you can see how it would take a while to capture and trade all 151 Pokémon in their Shiny forms.

YakusokuN8 explained it took them over a year to complete this challenge and almost all of the Pokémon were collected by trading lucky friends. The remainder were obtained by doing random trades with other players (and that may be the luckiest trades of the whole lot).

The challenge doesn’t stop here either. Now the player says they’ve moved on to Johto and are already part of the way through finishing that dex in its lucky Shiny state.

If you’re looking for something to work towards while out grinding Pokémon Go then perhaps this challenge is for you, but we can’t blame you for skipping on it given the intense grind. Like us, you can just sit back and admire the achievement.