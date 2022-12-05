Pokémon Go is doubling up once more for its December Community Day event

December marks the end of the calendar year and the end of the content year for most game developers, meaning Pokémon Go fans have a lot to look forward to as Niantic wraps up the year with its special Community Day double feature.

Just like in previous years, December’s Community Day will last two days instead of the usual one. This is because it will feature Pokémon featured in Community Day events across both 2021 and 2022 spawning together in different ways over both days.

For this event, players will see those specific Pokémon spawning in the wild, hatching from Eggs, and appearing in raids from 2pm to 5pm local time on both Dec. 17 and 18—with those spawns changing for each day. Day one will feature Pokémon from the 2021 Community Day events while day two will focus on the 2022 lineup.

A handful of event bonuses will be live for much longer than the Community Day spawns, running from 9am to 9pm local time on each day. Here is a full list of all December 2022 Community Day spawns, bonuses, and more.

All December 2022 Pokémon Go Community Day details | Pokémon spawns, event bonuses, and more

All December 2022 Pokémon Go Community Day event bonuses

Double XP, double Candy, and double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Half hatch distance.

Double chance for trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two per day.

Trades made during the event will require 50 percent less Stardust.

All December 2022 Pokémon Go Community Day event spawns