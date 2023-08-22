Pokémon Go is challenging players to Ultra Unlock new events at Go Fest Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is entering its final form with Go Fest Global on Aug. 26 and 27, but Niantic is once again challenging players around the world to unlock even more content in the weeks to follow.

Throughout Go Fest Global, Niantic has confirmed it will be running a total of 20 Global Challenges this year that players will be tasked with completing. A new challenge will run every hour on Aug. 26 between 10am and 6pm local time—to coincide with the Habitat Rotation for the event.

For every challenge completed, players will unlock a bonus that remains active during that hour of habitat gameplay. If all 20 challenges are successfully cleared, however, a full set of Ultra Unlock bonuses will activate for two special events in September.

Niantic did not specify, but an event known as “???” Adventure will run from Sept. 5 to 10 “regardless of the number of challenges Trainers are able to complete.” The only part of the event that will change is if the Ultra Unlock bonuses will be active or not—completely depending on if the challenges are completed during Go Fest Global.

While that Adventure event will run even if players don’t complete every Go Fest Global Challenge, clearing them all will unlock those Ultra Unlock bonuses for it and a second, special event that will run from Sept. 10 to 15. It will include four different Pokémon making their Pokémon Go debut, but only if the requirements are met.

Along with all of the Ultra Unlock news, Niantic also confirmed four Habitat Rotation names for Go Fest Global and that there will actually be a set schedule for them to roll through during the event. Starting with the Quartz Terrarium at 10am and ending on the Aquamarine Shores at 6pm local time, each habitat will rotate twice and feature unique Field Research too.

