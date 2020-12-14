Pokémon Go Holidays 2020 details revealed, featuring Vanillite and Shiny Jynx

Warm up by the fire and then catch some Ice-types.

It’s officially time to celebrate the holidays in Pokémon Go. Niantic has unveiled all of the details about this year’s winter-themed event, which will begin on Dec. 22.

From Dec. 22 to 31, players will encounter more Ice-type Pokémon in the wild, eggs, raids, and more. This includes new costumed variants of Pikachu, Delibird, and Cubchoo that will only be available during this period and Vanillite making its Pokémon Go debut.

Vanillite will be available in the wild, in five-kilometer eggs, and as a reward for the event’s Field Research. Mega Abomasnow will also be appearing again in Mega Raids and receiving a CP boost through the end of the month.

If players are lucky, they could also encounter a shiny Jynx while enjoying the winter festivities.

As for the other exclusive things being added, players can get new winter-themed avatar items like the Greedent Sweater, Whimsicott Earmuffs, Winter Boots, and Winter Coat. Stickers featuring Alolan Vulpix, Croagunk, Whimsicott, and more are being added with other event-exclusive boxes and new AR Mapping tasks, too.

The actual event bonuses won’t remain static throughout the entire period, though. Instead, only a few bonuses will remain through the entire event while some others rotate over the course of a few days.

You’ll be able to open up to 45 Gifts and carry more of them while celebrating the holidays. And on Dec. 22 and 23, you’ll earn twice as much experience for participating in raids.

Another special event will be taking place on Dec. 26 and 27. Regice will return to raids, even more AR Mapping tasks will be added, and certain Pokémon like Delibird will be attracted to Incense more frequently.

Prepare to enjoy the holiday festivities when they begin on Dec. 22.