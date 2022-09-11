Pokemon Go Friend Codes for 2022 | Active Pokemon Go Friend Codes List

Pokémon Go is one of the most exciting games to play with friends, and you can have up to 400 Trainers on your friend list. The game has evolved over the years, incorporating several new Pokémon, various unique features, and different methods to play with friends. You can always play solo or team up with other trainers to participate in Raids, trade Pokémon, send gifts, and much more. However, your friends may not always be available for a quick Raid or participate in those events.
Regardless, you can always add new friends whenever necessary. This is where Pokémon Go Friend codes become essential. Every Trainer you find will have a QR code and a Trainer code. You can add new friends to your list by entering the unique 12-digit Trainer code in Pokémon Go.
Players can change Trainer Codes in Pokémon Go or leave the game, so codes may become inactive after a certain point. If you are looking for new friends, we recommend bookmarking this page and regularly checking the updated Friends code section. Here are all the working Friend codes in Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Go Friend Codes list (September 2022)
Pokémon Go Friend Codes (Working)
- 0297 6575 5549—Team Valor
- 6519 2980 8273—Team Valor
- 9605 7811 9670—Team Mystic
- 1843 4507 2651—Team Instinct
- 5689 8112 0343
- 1416 3013 9797
- 7440 4090 6805
- 0587 9295 7528
- 6737 2995 8382
- 3089 5015 0665
- 7349 2796 5782
- 9208 7807 8189
- 4716 0594 8009
- 4300 6185 6662
- 2993 4071 7788
- 1786 7622 1576
- 1863 4121 9585
- 3950 6125 4494
- 1649 7476 6746
- 1305 9121 1784
- 7110 0041 9875
- 9416 6162 0953
- 6971 0406 6575
- 2487 4786 2385
- 4663 3465 0289
- 9077 8911 3480
- 1777 9501 0157
- 9726 1310 0411
- 3271 3979 8823
- 1675 1821 8154
- 7723 1497 6273
- 0441 9557 7916
- 2746 4582 9731
- 0174 1849 4470
- 0338 6496 3389
- 2494 5126 1007
- 4173 7152 3654
- 6443 7818 1137
- 5871 3065 6162
- 1342 3827 4865
- 2403 9234 8498
- 3815 4080 1410
- 4104 9631 8240
- 0593 4600 6029
- 7477 5751 6244
- 4813 8744 0156
- 3672 7485 2853
- 3380 4466 9933
- 7772 0143 8386
- 5651 0933 2220
- 3465 1049 0650
- 3179 0314 6244
- 0043 6921 6744
- 5790 5903 1801
- 9182 9034 0765
- 8344 8840 4293
- 4448 9848 2109
- 8600 3237 3311
- 1866 2606 8804
- 7726 7406 0871
- 9725 9615 3800
- 0442 1643 0898
- 2996 3046 4770
- 6832 1406 9125
- 9771 9385 6462
- 7558 5616 6525
- 2797 6980 4724
- 9771 8685 4416
- 1278 3051 7735
- 3895 5203 6014
- 8824 3617 0690
- 4654 1185 1994
- 7075 9009 5203
- 5104 6383 6639
- 1229 1652 4808
- 3380 3366 9933
How to add a Trainer as a friend in Pokémon Go
To add a new Trainer as a friend in Pokémon Go, follow the steps mentioned below:
- Click on your Profile Picture icon on the bottom left-hand corner
- Select the Friends tab, and tap the Add Friends button
- You will see a white box that says to add someone to your friend list, enter their Trainer Code
- Enter the Trainer Code and send them a friend request to add them to your list
How to check your own Friend Code in Pokémon Go
To check your own Friend Code in Pokémon Go, follow the steps mentioned below:
- Click on your Trainer Profile Picture in the bottom left-hand corner
- Select the Friends tab, and navigate to the Add Friends section
- You will get to see your Trainer Code and QR Code in this section
- You can copy the code or share it by tapping the Share My Trainer Code option
How to add new Friends in Pokémon Go
We recommend bookmarking this page as we will keep updating the Trainer Codes list to help players make new friends in Pokémon Go. You will also find new friends by interacting on various social media portals. If you’re finding it difficult to find friends, visit any of the official Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and Twitter portals to interact and find new players.
Why aren’t my Pokémon Go Friend codes working?
Players can change their Trainer Code in Pokémon Go, which invariably makes the old one expire. The best way to check if a Trainer Code works is to send a friend request. Players must ensure they have not exceeded the maximum capacity of 400 friends on their list. You can always remove a few inactive friends to add active ones from the Codes list above.
How do I change my Trainer Code in Pokémon Go?
To change your Pokémon Go Trainer code, you need to do a few things mentioned in the list below:
- Click on your Profile Picture icon, and visit the Friends tab
- Select Add Friend, and you will see the Trainer Code and QR Code section
- In the Trainer Code tab, press the circular refresh button on the right-hand side of Copy My Trainer Code
- Confirm the Change My Trainer Code button to get a new one