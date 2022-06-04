Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Global Challenge Arena explained

Players can compete with their friends to see who can contribute the most to Global Challenges.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is well underway and players are seeing Challenge notifications on their screens after the habitats change. Bonuses are being handed out when these Challenges are completed.

Global Challenges are nothing new to Pokémon Go fans who have participated in events like this before. The Challenges are meant to bring players around the world together to complete a common goal in exchange for rewards that benefit everyone, even those who didn’t contribute.

What is the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Global Challenge Arena?

The Global Challenge Arena is an hourly event where players work together around the world to complete an objective that unlocks a bonus for the rest of the habitat hour. Each hour, habitats rotate, and with that, the Global Challenges also change. Typically, it takes players anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes to complete the Global Challenge depending on how many people are playing. After the challenge is completed, the bonus that is attached to it will activate.

Global Challenges unlock at the top of the hour. Players can head to the Today tab to see what the challenge is and then complete tasks given to unlock the bonus. Players can see how long the Challenge is going for, and then once it’s completed, they can see how long the bonus will be active for and what the bonus is. For example, after a catch challenge, players got double catch Stardust, double catch Candy, and double catch XP.

In that same area, players can also see how their participation is measuring up against their friends. There is a mini leaderboard showing your contributions as well as what your friends are doing, in case you’d like to have a little bit of friendly competition to see who can contribute the most toward the Global Challenge.

Players who have a ticket will be able to participate in the Global Challenge on both days, while those who haven’t purchased a ticket will only be able to participate in the Global Challenges on Sunday, June 5.