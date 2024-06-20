Pokémon Go director would love to do more live events, but doesn’t want them to ‘feel stale’

If you play Pokémon Go religiously, chances are you have attended an in-person event sometime each year, with most of them happening at the start of the year or the summer.

These events are usually held in Europe, North America, and Japan, with a few smaller events happening in places with warmer climates. There are also a few special events outside the calendar, but it’s usually easy to guess when and where an event will show up.

Pokémon Go players are eager to get more chances to encounter Galar Pokémon. Image via Niantic

When you think of live Pokémon Go events, you likely think Go Fests, and more recently, other events like Pokémon Go Tour and Safari Zones have been made to offer a smaller scale in-person event to places that might be too warm to host a Go Fest in the Summer. Outside that, will any other events be coming in the future?

When meeting Pokémon Go’s Director Michael Steranka at Pokémon Go Fest Madrid on June 14, I asked him if anything else was in the pipeline, such as a Go fest-lite. I wasn’t expecting an answer at first, so I was pleasantly surprised when I got one.

“You know, I think something that’s been really top of mind for me is wanting to make sure that these live events have the ability to surprise and delight players,” Steranka told Dot Esports. “And, you know, we’re really going to be challenging the team… how can we bring the same magic players have grown to love and expect from a Pokemon Go Fest? As well as do fun unique things they don’t expect that are going to exceed their expectations.”

Steranka then calmed himself before potentially giving out any juicy secrets, reaffirming he didn’t “want to over-promise on anything there, but that is something we’re literally having active conversations about right now because we don’t want our live events ever to feel stale.”

Nothing official yet, but maybe we can expect a new event to appear eventually. We can only wonder what it would be, but having an end-of-year event to rival the Go Tours would be a nice addition. Maybe Pokémon Go Celebrations?

