Pokémon Go dev highlights key info about catching Diancie during Go Fest

Niantic issued an important warning ahead of Pokémon GO Fest on Aug. 24, which will launch on Saturday. It aimed to avoid any unpleasant surprise for in-person attendees.

Pokémon GO Fest 2023 will grant an encounter with Diancie to those who will buy the event ticket and attend, as it is the Pokémon species highlighted in the event.

Niantic reminded players who will get a Diancie encounter this way won’t be able to get another one through the Global event, which will reward players with an encounter for completing the dedicated Global Research. Those who already caught the Pokémon will only get Diancie candies instead.

Trainers, if you have attended one of the Pokémon GO Fest live events in New York, London or Osaka, please keep in mind that you will receive Diancie Candy and not an additional Diancie encounter during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 24, 2023

This isn’t news, but Niantic might receive complaints with every Fest event from players who miss the information somehow —which led the team to issue yet another reminder two days ahead of the event.

Diancie is the main focus of the event, although it will also feature a lot of content, encounters, rewards, and more. It’s being introduced alongside the event, as well as its Mega-Evolution.

Pokémon GO Fest 2023 will head simultaneously to London, Osaka, and New York City on Aug. 26 and 27. Players from all over the world can also buy a ticket for the event’s Global edition, which will also reward Diancie through a Global Research, as well as some other bonuses for the weekend.

Mega-Rayquaza and Carbink will also make their worldwide debut with the event. It’ll add to numerous Shiny Pokémon spawn rate increases with rotating habitats, as well as Rayquaza’s Raids and Meteorites through a free Special Research on Sunday.

