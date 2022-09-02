Pokémon Go Clefairy Commotion event will allow players to catch a ton of the Fairy-Type Pokémon

Pokémon Go has been on a roll with the amount of events they’ve been rolling out, and the Clefairy Commotion event is one of the latest ones that will take place next weekend during the evening.

Evening events are fairly rare for the game. Most of them take place during the day on the weekends, but the Clefairy Commotion event taking place in the evening makes sense since Clefairy is often associated with the moon. In the main series games, players usually evolve it using a Moon Stone.

Clefairys will spawn en masse in the wild on Sept. 10 from 6pm to 9pm local time. The event coincides with the next full moon, which is referred to as the Harvest Moon. In certain parts of the world the full moon is scheduled to begin at around the same time as the event, according to the Farmer’s Alminac, so the Clefairys will start spawning at almost the same exact time that the full moon is set to appear.

As far as other event bonuses that usually come with events like this, there aren’t any. This event is more reminiscent of the weekly Spotlight Hour. Players will simply be able to catch more Clefairy during the event, and if they’re lucky, they’ll find it Shiny.

Those who are looking to evolve Clefairy into Clefable can do so after they have 50 Clefairy Candy. The event is the perfect time for those looking to get a decent Clefable to catch a high IV Clefairy to evolve, especially if they end up finding a Shiny!