Pokémon Go Battle League to add leaderboards and a special Marill event

Niantic is expanding the Pokémon Go Battle League in a new way, providing trainers with a competitive leaderboard that will show the top players in the world in the global rankings.

Starting on April 10, the Battle League will launch a leaderboard on PokemonGOLive.com, which will track the top-ranked players in the world throughout each format, refreshing as the league swaps between Great, Ultra, and Master League.

We’re excited to announce that a #GOBattle League leaderboard is coming to Pokémon GO! Trainers will soon have the ability to see who has earned the right to claim that they are one of the best battlers in Pokémon GO. Will you be among the elite few? 🥊 https://t.co/9MB22peQ4d pic.twitter.com/RNfo5srT9x — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 9, 2020

This new feature will show the individual rank, battle rating, and total matches for each player, along with their nickname and chosen team (Valor, Mystic, or Instinct). The leaderboard will be limited to the top 500, with the entire list updating once per day to keep things current.

Only players Rank Seven and up will be qualified to make it onto the board. Any player who has an active disciplinary action or inappropriate trainer nickname won’t be taken into account for the list.

To celebrate the new feature, there will be a Battle Day featuring Marill on April 12, which will let players catch Marill in hopes of getting an Azumarill, which is a highly-used Pokémon in competitive play.

From 11am to 2pm local time during the event, Marill will appear as a guaranteed Basic Reward after your first and third wins. Trainers with a Premium Battle Pass will get a guaranteed Marill encounter after every win as a Premium Reward.

All players will get double Stardust for catching Marill during this time period. All other rewards, including the Pikachu Libre encounter at Rank 10, will stay the same. From 12am to 11:59pm local time, players can also play 20 sets of Battle League battles, up from the regular five sets, for a total of up to 100 battles.

This will be a great set of days to grind up your Battle League rank as you try to top the leaderboard and rake in the rewards.