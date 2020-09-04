Pokémon Go Battle League Season 4 set to begin on Sept. 14

Pokémon Go Battle League Season 4 is officially on the calendar, with Great League kicking off the rotation on Sept. 14.

Season rewards for Season Three players will be available on the Battle screen starting at 3pm CT on Sept. 14, including an Elite Charged TM if you reached rank seven or higher.

As always, the Battle League will follow the same rotation, though all of the dates are tentative. Niantic will update players if the dates change a gain, but for now, here are the dates for Season 4.

Great League – Sept. 14 to 28

Ultra League Premier Cup (2,500 CP Limit) – Sept. 28 to Oct. 12

Master League Premier Cup (No Limit) – Oct. 12 to 26

Full rotation and Premier Cup (No Limit) – Nov.3 to 9

The final, full rotation for Season 4 has been slightly shortened compared to previous seasons to fit in the new Halloween Cup, which will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. In this special event, only Poison, Ghost, Bug, Dark, and Fairy-type Pokémon will be allowed, with a CP limit of 1,500 for all players.

The Halloween Cup will also reward players who compete with a chance to encounter a Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle who are all wearing Halloween costumes.

Here are the other changes being made for Season Four, including the new rank progression system.

You can now reach ranks two through nine by completing a certain number of battles, though you will still need to reach a rating of 3,000 to reach rank 10.

The end-of-season rewards will be similar to those in Season Three

Stardust from rank one to three

Stardust, TMs, and a Raid Pass from ranks four to 10

If you reach rank 10, you will earn a new avatar pose

If you finish Season Four at rank seven or higher, you will receive an Elite Fast TM (rather than an Elite Charged™)

There are no walking requirements for Battle League this season and the Friendship level requirement for battling remotely will remain at Good Friends until further notice.

A lot of the same rewards and basic requirements are also carrying over from Season Three, so if you missed out on some of the rewards from last season, here is your second chance. The avatar items inspired by Pikachu Libre and Blue from the main series Pokémon games will be returning too at rank seven and 10 respectively.

Reward Encounters

Pidgeot starting at rank one

Galarian Zigzagoon starting at rank four

Galarian Farfetch’d starting at rank seven

Rufflet starting at rank eight

Scraggy starting at rank nine

Pikachu Libre starting at rank 10

As a final note, the previously postponed Flying Cup will be available on Sept. 24 as part of Go Battle Night. Only Flying-type Pokémon will be allowed and the CP limit is 1,500 for all players.

You can participare in 20 sets of Battle League battles (up to 100 battles up from the usual five sets) during that event, with double Stardust rewards for winning battles. If you evolve Pidgeotto into Pidgeot during the event, you will also get one that knows Gust.