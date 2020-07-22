Pokémon Go Battle League season 3 begins July 27

Season three is just around the corner.

Pokémon Go Battle League season three is finally going to begin on July 27 after being pushed back because of some technical issues with the Battle League at the start of season two, Niantic announced today.

Starting at 3pm CT on July 27, season three will begin and end-of-season rewards for season two will be made available for anyone who competed. The new season will follow the same rotation as the previous season, with the added inclusion of the Premier Cup for the Ultra League, too.

Along with the additional Premier Cup, Niantic is also making several changes to the Battle League and Trainer Battles this season.

New Battle Cups, including a Flying-type Cup.

The Battle Until You Win feature has been removed for season three.

Your guaranteed reward encounters will be a bit different for season three. At each listed rank, you’ll encounter these Pokémon: Pidgeot starting at rank one Galarian Zigzagoon starting at rank four Galarian Farfetch’d starting at rank seven Rufflet starting at rank eight Scraggy starting at rank nine Pikachu Libre starting at rank 10

If you reach rank 10, you’ll earn a brand-new avatar pose and avatar item.

For the premium rewards track, you’ll now earn Rare Candies after your fourth win. The number of Rare Candies rewarded will be reduced from eight to six.

Trainers who finish season three at rank seven or higher will receive an Elite Charged TM rather than an Elite Fast TM. Besides that change, end-of-season rewards will stay the same as in season two.

Two Battle League–themed events are in the works, with details to come later.

Walking requirements won’t be added back to the Battle League this season due to the continued global health crisis surrounding COVID-19. The Friendship level requirement for battling remotely will remain at Good Friends throughout the season, too.

Here’s the full rotation for Battle League season three, which will run from July 27 to Sept. 14 when season four begins.