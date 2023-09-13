Pokémon Go adds new Shiny with 2023 Psychic Spectacular event

It's about time this Pokémon finally got the shiny treatment.

Pokémon Go is gearing up for a fresh event next week and it comes with a Psychic twist. With the kick-off of this Psychic Spectacular event, Solosis will finally get its own shiny form.

That’s right, Solosis has been a part of Pokémon Go for three years and only now is it getting the shiny treatment. Better late than never right? Psychic Spectacular 2023 is set to run from Sept. 20 until Sept. 24.

All that aside, this event has plenty for players to get around. Timed Research for the event will unsurprisingly revolve around Solosis and players can earn extra experience by catching with curveball throws during encounters.

As you’d expect there are a lot of Psychic-type Pokémon set to appear in the wild. Among these are Abra, Ralts, Drowzee, and Slowpoke. But more rare encounters could be Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, and Bronzor. The good news is all of the wild Pokémon in this event outside of Gothita can be found with a shiny variant.

All Wild Encounters for Psychic Spectacular 2023

Abra

Slowpoke

Drowzee

Exeggcute

Girafarig

Ralts

Meditite

Spoink

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Slowpoke

Bronzor

Unknown take the lead in one-star raids joined by Espurr. For those three-star raids, you’ll find Alolan Riachu, Galarian Mr. Mime, and Hisuian Braviary adding plenty of regional flair to this event. Mega raids will be home to Mega Gardevoir.

Field Research will net you some interesting encounters during Psychic Spectacular 2023. These are Kadabra, Glaraian Slowpoke, Wobbufet, Metang, Solosis, and Inklay. With Mega Energy from Field Research, you may just encounter Mega Alakazam, Mega Slowbro, Mega Gardevoir, or Mega Medicham.

If you’re a big fan of Psychic-type Pokémon then the month of September is going to be a big one for you. This event will kick off next week on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

