Pokémon Go adds Perrserker and Obstagoon alongside Throwback Challenge 2020 Champion event

Niantic normally adds new Pokémon to Pokémon Go around September. But the developer has changed its plans since two Pokémon from Sword and Shield were added to the popular mobile game today. Perrserker and Obstagoon are now available in Pokémon Go.

Niantic continues to add on to the Galar Pokédex section in Pokémon Go before the Kalos and Alola regions, which are featured in earlier mainline games. The data and models for Ponyta and Rapidash’s Galarian forms have also been added to Pokémon Go’s files, but they’re unavailable right now.

The only other Galarian-form Pokémon released before is Galarian Weezing, which made its debut alongside Pokémon Sword and Shield last year as a tier-four raid boss to promote the release of the new Switch games.

The Throwback Challenge 2020 Champion event is bringing Unova Pokémon to players, including Galarian Stunfisk. They’ll spawn in increased numbers and have increased raids from June 3 to 8. In addition, Galarian Meowth, Darumaka, and Zigzagoon will hatch from 7km eggs.

The Throwback Challenge Champion Special Research is also live for players who completed all four Throwback Challenge Timed Researchs last month. This research contains various rewards, including Galarian Meowth, Galarian Stunfisk, and Genesect. This research won’t go away when the event ends, so players can complete it whenever they have time.

If you didn’t earn this Special Research, you can purchase the Throwback Challenge Celebration Research, which provides the same encounters. If you earned it and purchase the ticket, you’ll get 10 Candy instead of each encounter.