Pokémon fans share wholesome memories of their ‘home region’

Everyone has their favorite Pokémon region, but which one do you consider home? Fans shared their memories in a wholesome nostalgia fest on social media

The Pokémon Professor posed this question on Twitter and wrote they considered Johto their home region as that’s where they started out.

Here’s my Pokémon Question of the Day:



What Pokémon Region do you consider your “Home Region”? For me its Johto bc thats where I started my Pokémon Journey!



Your home region can be where you started, one with significant memories or nostalgia, or just one you think is neat! pic.twitter.com/bLPTpiqy52 — The Pokémon Professor (@thePKMNprof) July 10, 2023

Amberlumii wrote Kalos was their home because “It’s the most beautiful region out of them all!” The France-inspired Gen 6 world is full of chalets, flowers, and crystal caves. I found it to be a bit too linear, though.

SelkieSage also picked Johto, even though Kanto was where they got their start. “Something about the way it’s a region full of legend, tradition and ruins.” Johto is considered dull by some, but Selkie is right about the legends that live within it. Lugia, Ho-Oh, the Unown, Celebi, and the Legendary Dogs all call this region home.

Foxaddict94 had the correct answer: “As someone who grew up going on many cruise ships and living near a harbor for most of his life, I would say Hoenn.” I agree. Hoenn is fantastic because it’s the first region in the series to really tie into the Generation’s plot.

Famously disliked for having too much water, that’s exactly what makes it so spectacular. The rainy routes around Foretree, the flooded basin of Sootopolis, and the surf of Dewford and Lilycove all make for a region that’s truly in touch with the nature that surrounds it.

There are volcanoes, caves, deserts, and even a town made of floating logs. What’s not to love? The post is a reminder of why these games are so special. Pokémon has touched the hearts of many. I remember coordinating with the other kids in my block of flats who would get what game so we could trade with each other. It’s not just the regions, but we who inhabit them that make them special.

