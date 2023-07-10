Pokémon fans highlight an interesting fact regarding Ash’s final tournament battles

An insight through a now-deleted Reddit post from July 10 potentially expressed saltiness over Pikachu and Charizard always being in a final Tournament or League Battle, opening up a discussion as to who are the real stars of the Pokémon anime series.

League Battles within the Pokémon anime series are full of pinnacle moments, from Ash facing off against Paul at the Lily of the Valley Conference to Ashe verse Gary at the Silver Conference. The trainers often lead the storyline as the Pokémon provide the action. In a deleted post from a Reddit user earlier today, it was pointed out that staple Pokémon like Pikachu and Charizard are always in the final Tournament/League Battle, causing some in the community to question whether it’s the Pokémon or the Trainers, who are the real stars of the Pokémon anime series.

Often considered one of the best battles from the Pokémon anime is Ep. 269, showcasing Ash facing off against Gary at the Johto League Silver Conference. It was Charizard who was the final Pokémon for Ashe against Blastoise in what should have been an easy win for the Water-type Pokémon. But it was Ash and Charizard who won because it was the right fit for the overall story.

The epic battle that earned Ashe the title of World Champion against Leon, featured Pikachu vs. Charizard during Ep. 132 of the grand finals at the Master’s Tournament. And the choice was a logical one in my opinion, as both Pokémon are the faces of the entire franchise.

I believe the trainers and the Pokémon are the stars. Both evolve, grow, and become who they were meant to be throughout the anime series. Ash and Pikachu are the epitome of what can get accomplished between a trainer and their Pokémon. And yes, the Pokémon who are the faces of the entire franchise should get featured during a majority of the final Tournament and League Battles.

Fans can catch up on the final season of the Pokémon anime series with Ash and Pikachu through Netflix.

