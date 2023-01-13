Pokémon fans everywhere left confused after official Pokémon TikTok account posts profanity-laden video

Young Pokémon fans who opened up their TikTok accounts were met with a very unique kind of content this morning, and it seems to have been posted by accident.

In the now-deleted video, a person in a Pikachu suit innocently dances around a person in a Lucario suit. The issue lies within the audio of the TikTok, which features someone singing a very different version of the children’s song “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

Interesting choice of audio on the official Pokémon TikTok page… pic.twitter.com/NYowKts3cj — Josh Withey ❀ (@josh_withey) January 13, 2023

“If you’re fuckin’ happy and you mother-fuckin’ know it, clap your mother-fuckin’ hands,” the audio of the TikTok says, along with some hyper-speed clapping. “If you’re fuckin’ happy and you mother-fuckin’ know it, clap your mother-fuckin’ hands. If you’re fuckin’ happy and you mother-fuckin’ know it and you really mother-fuckin’ wanna mother-fuckin’ show it, if you’re mother-fuckin’ happy and you mother-fuckin’ know it, clap your mother-fuckin’ hands.”

The audio is confusing, to say the least, especially for the Pokémon brand, which is catered toward a young audience. It’s confusing on its own, really, without even taking into account who posted it.

The TikTok has since been taken down, but not before it was captured by NintendoLife and re-posted on Twitter. It appears the video was posted accidentally, although someone’s job may be in the balance or at the very least on thin ice after the incident.

Pokémon fans are generally happy, with new entries to the franchise constantly being added alongside live-service games like Pokémon Go, but the number one emotion by anyone who saw the TikTok this morning was likely just confusion.