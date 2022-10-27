Pokémon fan creates Magnezone model that actually floats with real magnets

One fan has created a Magnezone figurine that can actually float through the use of real magnets and has quickly captured the hearts of the Pokémon community.

Magnezone is a dual electric/steel type Pokémon that was introduced in Generation VI as the final evolution to the Magnemite family and has since become a favorite go-to for Trainers looking for an electric type. One fan has taken that love for Magnezone to a completely different level by creating their own floating version of it for the world to see.

The initial post has been well-received by the r/ Pokémon community and has already achieved 12.1k upvotes in less than one day as many are impressed by the project’s creativity.

“That is pretty cool,” one Redditor commented. “The best part is that it doesn’t use electricity. So you can have it on display forever.”

Apart from the use of magnets to make the Magnezone float, many also complimented BigRig’s attention to detail, with one Redditor noticing the “hand magnets” that can detach from the body.

“I love how its “hand” magnets can even detach,” the Redditor wrote. “Just like in the games!”

The floating Magnezone was created by the initial poster r/BigRIg_Pikachu, also known as BigRig. Apart from his floating Magnezone creation, BigRig has also created a small box Porygon, a crystal Quaxly, as well as a Hologram Spiritomb. All four of these creations were done for his YouTube video titled, “Making BETTER merch than the Pokémon Company” where the process of creation and his thought process can be seen.

Additionally, those interested in creating their very own floating Magnezone can do so by following BigRig’s thang site. There, people can find a list of the items that he used to create the floating Magnezone and his other creations. Additionally, those that want to purchase a pre-made version of one of his creations can go to his site. While an already-made Magnezone is not available, fans can purchase some other projects. As of writing, BigRig has a Spiritomb hologram available for $300 just in time for Pokémon Go’s Halloween event starting Oct. 27.

Though, given the popularity of his floating Magnezone, maybe we could eventually see it pop up for sale. For now, we can just enjoy the creativity of bringing our favorite floating magnet to life and help him draw inspiration for some new creations in the future.