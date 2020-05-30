Pokemon Diamond and Pearl have specific dates that impact the encounter rate

With the leaked source code of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, more information about the inner workings of the games are being discovered each day.

In one of the most recent info dumps, it has been discovered that playing any of the games on certain dates will result in players having increased or decreased encounter rates.

Just found the wildest thing in the sauce of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, encounter rates getting a 5% or 10% bonus/malus depending on certain dates. — MAP (@shinyhunter_map) May 29, 2020

This only applies to a handful of specific dates that relate to new beginnings, important dates, or tragedies that have impacted the world. There are still more dates being discovered, but as of now, they are split into two categories, with the encounter rate being increased or decreased by five percent or 10 percent.

Here are all of the dates listed in that code, with most of them being common holidays.

Five-percent encounter rate increase

Jan. 11 – Opening the Mirror

Feb. 3 – Setsubun

Feb. 11 – National Foundation Day

Feb. 12 – Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

March 3 – Hinamatsuri

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

Match 25 – Viernes Santo

April 1 – School Entrance Ceremony

April 25 – Italian Liberation Day

April 29 – Greenery Day

May 3 – Constitution Memorial Day

May 5 – Children’s Day

May 8 – End of WWII, France

May 28 – Whit Monday

June 2 – Festa della Repubblica

June 21 – Unknown

July 4 – Independence Day

July 14 – Fête Nationale

July 24 – Unknown

Aug. 15 – Obon (assumption)

Aug. 28 – Bank Holiday

Sept. 15 – Mid-Autumn Festival

Sept. 20 – Unknown

Oct. 3 – Tag der Deutschen Einheit

Oct. 12 – Fiesta Nacional de España

Oct. 30 – Halloween (assumption)

Nov. 1 – All Saints’ Day

Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day, WWI Armistice Memorial Day

Nov. 16 – Volkstrauertag

Dec. 6 – Día de la Constitución

Dec. 8 – Virgin Immaculate Conception Day

Dec. 23 – Emperor Akihito’s Birthday

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

10-percent encounter rate increase

Jan. 12 – Junichi Masuda’s Birthday

July 7 – Tanabata

Five-percent encounter rate decrease

Aug. 13 – Obon Lantern Festival

Aug. 14 – Obon

Aug. 15 – Obon

Nov. 3 – Culture Day

Dec. 31 – Christmas Day

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve

10-percent encounter rate decrease

Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day

March 21 – Spring Equinox

Aug. 6 – Hiroshima

Aug. 9 – Nagasaki

Sept. 11 – 9/11

Sept. 23 – Autumn Equinox

On top of all of the information about encounter changes, there are also a list of dates that increase Egg hatching speed by 10 percent. Many of those dates match this newer list too, with other inclusions like Nov. 28, the release date of Diamond and Pearl in Japan.

All of these dates are confirmed to work in the sequel game, Pokemon Platinum, and coders are looking to see if this trend continued into HeartGold and SoulSilver, and perhaps into modern games too in some form.