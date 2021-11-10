Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl players can get Jirachi and Mew via old saves

Players who purchase Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be able to access a variety of legendaries in the game, including Jirachi and Mew.

A trailer released today introduced Ramanas Park, an in-game location where players can find legendary Pokémon from previous games. Most legendaries will be accessed by inserting items called slates into different stages and arenas to trigger battles. Each version of the game will have access to different legendaries: Brilliant Diamond players will be able to find Ho-Oh, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, while Shining Pearl players will encounter Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

In addition to the Pokémon found in each version, other Pokémon will be available based on other Pokémon save data that players have on their Nintendo Switch. Players with a save file from Pokémon Sword or Shield will be able to find Jirachi. Those with a save file from Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! will be able to find Mew. Players with save files from both games can presumably access both legendary Pokémon.

Ramanas Park will be coming with the game’s v1.1 update, which arrives pre-release on Nov. 11 and will be available on launch day. The area is a post-game feature: the description of the trailer notes that players will need to enter the Sinnoh Hall of Fame and find slates scattered all around the region to trigger encounters. Other features coming with the v1.1 update include expanded communication features in the Grand Underground and Contests and the ability to receive items via Mystery Gift.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on Nov. 19.