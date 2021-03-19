Pokémon Battle Styles full card list

Pokémon Battle Styles is the newest set being released for TCG players on March 19, and with it comes a new way to play the game, utilizing two distinct styles of attacking.

Inspired by Urshifu and its two different forms, Battle Styles will feature Single Strike Style, which focuses on powerful attacks that deal massive damage right away, and Rapid Strike Style, which uses sneaky, technical attacks that allow a player to attack their opponent in a variety of ways.

Both styles will be applied to various Pokémon included in this and future sets, with their Battle Style being visible as a tag for 60 different cards. And with this new mechanic, Battle Styles is set to impact the meta in some pretty unique ways as players add the shifting styles to pre-existing powerhouse decks and create new forms.

In total, Battle Styles is adding 183 new cards, here is how everything breaks down.

60 Battle Style cards

12 new Pokémon V and 16 full-art Pokémon V

Six Pokémon VMAX

19 Trainer cards and six full-art Supporter cards

Two Special Energy cards

If you plan on trying to collect all of the cards in this new set, here is the full card list, with all of the individual numbers included.

Full Battle Styles card list

Normal Cards

001/163 Bellsprout

002/163 Weepinbell

003/163 Victreebel

004/163 Cacnea

005/163 Cacturne

006/163 Kricketune V

007/163 Cherubi

008/163 Cherrim

009/163 Carnivine

010/163 Durant

011/163 Scatterbug

012/163 Spewpa

013/163 Vivillon

014/163 Fomantis

015/163 Lurantis

016/163 Tapu Bulu

017/163 Blipbug

018/163 Flapple V

019/163 Flapple VMAX

020/163 Entei

021/163 Victini V

022/163 Victini VMAX

023/163 Tepig

024/163 Pignite

025/163 Emboar

026/163 Heatmor

027/163 Salandit

028/163 Salazzle

029/163 Sizzlipede

030/163 Centiskorch

031/163 Horsea

032/163 Seadra

033/163 Kingdra

034/163 Galarian Mr. Mime

035/163 Galarian Mr. Rime

036/163 Remoraid

037/163 Octillery

038/163 Corphish

039/163 Crawdaunt

040/163 Empoleon V

041/163 Frillish

042/163 Jellicent

043/163 Bruxish

044/163 Electabuzz

045/163 Electivire

046/163 Shinx

047/163 Luxio

048/163 Luxray

049/163 Pachirisu

050/163 Tapu Koko V

051/163 Tapu Koko VMAX

052/163 Yamper

053/163 Boltund

054/163 Galarian Slowpoke

055/163 Spoink

056/163 Grumpig

057/163 Baltoy

058/163 Claydol

059/163 Chimecho

060/163 Espurr

061/163 Meowstic

062/163 MimikyuV

063/163 NecrozmaV

064/163 Dottler

065/163 Orbeetle

066/163 Mankey

067/163 Primeape

068/163 Onix

069/163 Cubone

070/163 Marowak

071/163 Gligar

072/163 Gliscor

073/163 Timburr

074/163 Gurdurr

075/163 Conkeldurr

076/163 Mienfoo

077/163 Mienshao

078/163 Rolycoly

079/163 Carkol

080/163 Coalossal

081/163 Silicobra

082/163 Sandaconda

083/163 Falinks

084/163 Stonjourner

085/163 Single Strike Urshifu V

086/163 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX

087/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu V

088/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX

089/163 Zubat

090/163 Golbat

091/163 Crobat

092/163 Galarian Slowbro

093/163 Murkrow

094/163 Honchkrow

095/163 Houndour

096/163 Houndoom

097/163 Tyranitar V

098/163 Morpeko

099/163 Steelix

100/163 Mawile

101/163 Bronzor

102/163 Bronzong

103/163 Pawniard

104/163 Bisharp

105/163 Honedge

106/163 Doublade

107/163 Aegislash

108/163 Aegislash

109/163 Corviknight V

110/163 Corviknight VMAX

111/163 Spearow

112/163 Fearow

113/163 Lickitung

114/163 Lickilicky

115/163 Glameow

116/163 Purugly

117/163 Stoutland V

118/163 Bouffalant

119/163 Drampa

120/163 Indeedee

121/163 Bruno

122/163 Camping Gear

123/163 Cheryl

124/163 Energy Recycler

125/163 Escape Rope

126/163 Exp. Share

127/163 Fan of Waves

128/163 Korrina’s Focus

129/163 Level Ball

130/163 Phoebe

131/163 Rapid Strike Scroll of Swirls

132/163 Rapid Strike Style Mustard

133/163 Single Strike Scroll of Scorn

134/163 Single Strike Style Mustard

135/163 Sordward and Shielbert

136/163 Tool Jammer

137/163 Tower of Darkness

138/163 Tower of Waters

139/163 Urn of Vitality

140/163 Rapid Strike Energy

141/163 Single Strike Energy

142/163 Kricketune V

143/163 Flapple V

144/163 Victini V

145/163 Empoleon V

146/163 Empoleon V

147/163 Tapu Koko V

148/163Mimikyu V

149/163 Necrozma V

150/163 Single Strike Urshifu V

151/163 Single Strike Urshifu V

152/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu V

153/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu V

154/163 Tyranitar V

155/163 Tyranitar V

156/163 Corviknight V

157/163 Stoutland V

158/163 Bruno

159/163 Cheryl

160/163 Korrina’s Focus

161/163 Phoebe

162/163 Rapid Strike Style Mustard

163/163 Single Strike Style Mustard

Secret Rare