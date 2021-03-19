Pokémon Battle Styles full card list

Pokémon Battle Styles is the newest set being released for TCG players on March 19, and with it comes a new way to play the game, utilizing two distinct styles of attacking.
Inspired by Urshifu and its two different forms, Battle Styles will feature Single Strike Style, which focuses on powerful attacks that deal massive damage right away, and Rapid Strike Style, which uses sneaky, technical attacks that allow a player to attack their opponent in a variety of ways.
Both styles will be applied to various Pokémon included in this and future sets, with their Battle Style being visible as a tag for 60 different cards. And with this new mechanic, Battle Styles is set to impact the meta in some pretty unique ways as players add the shifting styles to pre-existing powerhouse decks and create new forms.
In total, Battle Styles is adding 183 new cards, here is how everything breaks down.
- 60 Battle Style cards
- 12 new Pokémon V and 16 full-art Pokémon V
- Six Pokémon VMAX
- 19 Trainer cards and six full-art Supporter cards
- Two Special Energy cards
If you plan on trying to collect all of the cards in this new set, here is the full card list, with all of the individual numbers included.
Full Battle Styles card list
Normal Cards
- 001/163 Bellsprout
- 002/163 Weepinbell
- 003/163 Victreebel
- 004/163 Cacnea
- 005/163 Cacturne
- 006/163 Kricketune V
- 007/163 Cherubi
- 008/163 Cherrim
- 009/163 Carnivine
- 010/163 Durant
- 011/163 Scatterbug
- 012/163 Spewpa
- 013/163 Vivillon
- 014/163 Fomantis
- 015/163 Lurantis
- 016/163 Tapu Bulu
- 017/163 Blipbug
- 018/163 Flapple V
- 019/163 Flapple VMAX
- 020/163 Entei
- 021/163 Victini V
- 022/163 Victini VMAX
- 023/163 Tepig
- 024/163 Pignite
- 025/163 Emboar
- 026/163 Heatmor
- 027/163 Salandit
- 028/163 Salazzle
- 029/163 Sizzlipede
- 030/163 Centiskorch
- 031/163 Horsea
- 032/163 Seadra
- 033/163 Kingdra
- 034/163 Galarian Mr. Mime
- 035/163 Galarian Mr. Rime
- 036/163 Remoraid
- 037/163 Octillery
- 038/163 Corphish
- 039/163 Crawdaunt
- 040/163 Empoleon V
- 041/163 Frillish
- 042/163 Jellicent
- 043/163 Bruxish
- 044/163 Electabuzz
- 045/163 Electivire
- 046/163 Shinx
- 047/163 Luxio
- 048/163 Luxray
- 049/163 Pachirisu
- 050/163 Tapu Koko V
- 051/163 Tapu Koko VMAX
- 052/163 Yamper
- 053/163 Boltund
- 054/163 Galarian Slowpoke
- 055/163 Spoink
- 056/163 Grumpig
- 057/163 Baltoy
- 058/163 Claydol
- 059/163 Chimecho
- 060/163 Espurr
- 061/163 Meowstic
- 062/163 MimikyuV
- 063/163 NecrozmaV
- 064/163 Dottler
- 065/163 Orbeetle
- 066/163 Mankey
- 067/163 Primeape
- 068/163 Onix
- 069/163 Cubone
- 070/163 Marowak
- 071/163 Gligar
- 072/163 Gliscor
- 073/163 Timburr
- 074/163 Gurdurr
- 075/163 Conkeldurr
- 076/163 Mienfoo
- 077/163 Mienshao
- 078/163 Rolycoly
- 079/163 Carkol
- 080/163 Coalossal
- 081/163 Silicobra
- 082/163 Sandaconda
- 083/163 Falinks
- 084/163 Stonjourner
- 085/163 Single Strike Urshifu V
- 086/163 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX
- 087/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu V
- 088/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX
- 089/163 Zubat
- 090/163 Golbat
- 091/163 Crobat
- 092/163 Galarian Slowbro
- 093/163 Murkrow
- 094/163 Honchkrow
- 095/163 Houndour
- 096/163 Houndoom
- 097/163 Tyranitar V
- 098/163 Morpeko
- 099/163 Steelix
- 100/163 Mawile
- 101/163 Bronzor
- 102/163 Bronzong
- 103/163 Pawniard
- 104/163 Bisharp
- 105/163 Honedge
- 106/163 Doublade
- 107/163 Aegislash
- 108/163 Aegislash
- 109/163 Corviknight V
- 110/163 Corviknight VMAX
- 111/163 Spearow
- 112/163 Fearow
- 113/163 Lickitung
- 114/163 Lickilicky
- 115/163 Glameow
- 116/163 Purugly
- 117/163 Stoutland V
- 118/163 Bouffalant
- 119/163 Drampa
- 120/163 Indeedee
- 121/163 Bruno
- 122/163 Camping Gear
- 123/163 Cheryl
- 124/163 Energy Recycler
- 125/163 Escape Rope
- 126/163 Exp. Share
- 127/163 Fan of Waves
- 128/163 Korrina’s Focus
- 129/163 Level Ball
- 130/163 Phoebe
- 131/163 Rapid Strike Scroll of Swirls
- 132/163 Rapid Strike Style Mustard
- 133/163 Single Strike Scroll of Scorn
- 134/163 Single Strike Style Mustard
- 135/163 Sordward and Shielbert
- 136/163 Tool Jammer
- 137/163 Tower of Darkness
- 138/163 Tower of Waters
- 139/163 Urn of Vitality
- 140/163 Rapid Strike Energy
- 141/163 Single Strike Energy
- 142/163 Kricketune V
- 143/163 Flapple V
- 144/163 Victini V
- 145/163 Empoleon V
- 146/163 Empoleon V
- 147/163 Tapu Koko V
- 148/163Mimikyu V
- 149/163 Necrozma V
- 150/163 Single Strike Urshifu V
- 151/163 Single Strike Urshifu V
- 152/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu V
- 153/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu V
- 154/163 Tyranitar V
- 155/163 Tyranitar V
- 156/163 Corviknight V
- 157/163 Stoutland V
- 158/163 Bruno
- 159/163 Cheryl
- 160/163 Korrina’s Focus
- 161/163 Phoebe
- 162/163 Rapid Strike Style Mustard
- 163/163 Single Strike Style Mustard
Secret Rare
- 164/163 Flapple VMAX
- 165/163 Victini VMAX
- 166/163 Tapu Koko VMAX
- 167/163 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX
- 168/163 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX
- 169/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX
- 170/163 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX
- 171/163 Corviknight VMAX
- 172/163 Bruno
- 173/163 Cheryl
- 174/163 Korrina’s Focus
- 175/163 Phoebe
- 176/163 Rapid Strike Style Mustard
- 177/163 Single Strike Style Mustard
- 178/163 Octillery
- 179/163 Houndoom
- 180/163 Exp. Share
- 181/163 Level Ball
- 182/163 Rapid Strike Energy
- 183/163 Single Strike Energy