Pokémon and Hatsune Miku launch surprising collaboration with a musical spin

Pokémon is launching a surprise collaboration event with Hatsune Miku, with exclusive illustrations, music videos, and songs to embody all 18 ‘mon types.

The collaboration event, dubbed Project Voltage, will launch on Sept. 4 and content will progressively release throughout the month, according to Serebii. But it’s unclear when it will end.

For years, fans from both universes have been creating art, songs, and more featuring Pokémon and Miku Hatsune. Now, the event will provide an official collaboration to look forward to.

Serebii Update: A new collaboration has been announced. Pokémon x Hatsune Miku. 18 tracks will be released including Pokémon sounds will release from September 29th https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/CkMZvq71Cz — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 31, 2023

The event will be all about music and the theme of Pokémon types. Hatsune Miku will successively transform into a trainer for all 18 types through exclusive art. Every type will also feature one dedicated Vocaloid song.

From Sept. 4 to 18, the exclusive art of Hatsune Miku as a Pokémon trainer will be revealed, drawn by six different artists. Starting Sept. 29, exclusive songs will then be released through different Vocaloid channels that have yet to be revealed.

Songs will each revolve around one type and will use Pokémon sounds as samples. It’s still unclear when new songs will be revealed. The developer will likely reveal more details as we get closer to release.

