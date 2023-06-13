Play! Pokémon breaks silence on champion after antisemitic accusations

Play! Pokémon has today released a statement on an incident last month involving a regional champion and a video featuring an antisemitic symbol, with the player set to escape punishment.

After claiming victory at the Hartford Regionals in Connecticut back in May, TCG player Rowan Stavenow was called out for antisemitic behavior when a video circulated of him with a swastika shaved on his head. He has since apologized, explaining he was unaware the symbol was being shaved on his head at the time.

Play! Pokémon’s June 12 statement addressed the situation, providing an update for the community.

A statement regarding a recent incident related to the 2023 Hartford Regional Championships: https://t.co/aUsiUiVKJz — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) June 12, 2023

According to the statement, Play! Pokémon will not be taking disciplinary action against Stavenow. They conducted an investigation and concluded the player “did not take an active role in what led to the accusation.” This means the Hartford champ will keep his title and be allowed to continue competing in the circuit.

Meanwhile, other people involved in the video were deemed responsible for the situation and “may face long-term disciplinary consequences in the Play! Program.”

Following the statement, players and members of the community praised the company for their transparency on the incident.

It is amazing to see @playpokemon show transparency in this situation and I really appreciate being informed as a member of the Pokemon community. I won't comment on what happened, but this is a huge step in the right direction for organized play / our community. https://t.co/lF9fTLuP9k — Zach Lesage (@ZachLesagePTCG) June 12, 2023

Dot Esports spoke to Stavenow last month following the incident, asking about his future plans in the competitive scene despite the initial backlash. He said, “After this season I’m quitting besides local events while I am at university. But yes, I will continue to compete for a world title this year.”

With Play! Pokémon’s decision today, the regional champion will have the opportunity to keep chasing that goal.

