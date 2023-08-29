Paywalled Mythical encounters have Pokémon Go players begging for IV boosters

With Pokémon Go Fest 2023 wrapping up this past weekend with one last big global event, players have identified the most frustrating part about catching Mythical Pokémon like Diancie—and they’re asking for something to change quite quickly.

One Pokémon Go player shared a painfully true meme of the “Mythical Pokémon Experience” in an Aug. 27 Reddit thread. The meme perfectly captures how players can go from excited to disappointed by their Mythical encounters—they’re excited to catch the Mythical Pokémon but disappointed if it happens to have bad IV stats.

Of course, it’s natural for the Pokémon you catch to have good or bad IVs, but this is a particularly frustrating issue with Mythical Pokémon for a few reasons. Like Diancie during this year’s Go Fest, Mythical Pokémon are often locked behind paid tickets, and that doesn’t even guarantee you’ll get a Mythical with good IVs. On top of that, you might only get one encounter with the Mythical, so if it doesn’t have good IVs, you’ll just have to wait a long time before they bring it back during another event.

In response to this issue, players have come up with a pretty realistic fix—introducing the handy Bottle Cap item from the main series games to Pokémon Go. Bottle Caps are used to Hyper Train your Pokémon to have max IVs, giving everyone a chance to strengthen up their weaker Mythical Pokémon.

If Bottle Caps were brought to Pokémon Go, it would be a game-changer. But to keep the game fair, these new items could be hard to obtain or released in limited quantities.

That way, players said, you won’t be able to beef up your Mythical Pokémon so easily—it’ll still require some work or patience on your end.

