Paradox Pokémon have crash landed in Scarlet and Violet’s latest Ranked Battle Series

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Series Two is now live. It marks the first time Paradox Pokémon can be used in official battles, some of which are already tipped to be a strong force in the meta.

The list of banned Pokémon has also been updated to include a new addition. Beyond that, not much has changed. The singles and doubles ruleset is the same, meaning things will play out the same way they did last season.

This season will last two months between Feb. 1 and Mar. 31. After that, another one will follow, which will likely add or remove more Pokémon from the banned list depending on how things pan out this season.

You can find specific details about the rules this season below.

Singles Rulset

Pokémon Restrictions: Paldea Pokédex.

Pokémon Limits: Team of 3 to 6 Pokémon from Level 1 to Level 100. All Pokémon then set to Level 50

Your Time: 10 Minutes

Team Preview: 90 Seconds

Turn Time: 60 Seconds

Doubles Ruleset

Pokémon Restrictions: Paldea Pokédex.

Pokémon Limits: Team of 4 to 6 Pokémon from Level 1 to Level 100. All Pokémon then set to Level 50

Your Time: 10 Minutes

Team Preview: 90 Seconds

Turn Time: 60 Seconds

Banned Pokémon

The list of banned Pokémon is mostly the same. It still includes Pokémon from previous Tera Raid Battle events, as well as the Legendary Pokémon. There have been some new additions, however, including Froakie and Greninja.