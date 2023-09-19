One trainer is singlehandedly deciding what shiny Pokémon players hunt next

Shiny hunting is a classic Pokémon activity, one that has been transformed from a rare endgame adventure to something even rookie trainers can now set out to do. But with the odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon becoming higher through the generations, there is really only one question left to answer: which Pokémon should you hunt for next?

Hardcore Pokémon fans will have likely already encountered several shinies—even just through finishing the main series games alone—so deciding on their next hunt isn’t always an easy task.

One Pokémon trainer on Reddit has set out to help others make the tough choice on their next shiny this week though, replying to nearly every comment giving each person a new Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to try for.

“Give me a random word and I shall give you a Pokémon to shiny hunt,” they wrote.

The prompts left in the comments of the post yielded some interesting results of this word association game, some predictable and others completely out of left field.

Words like “hot dog” targeted Arrokuda, “osteoporosis” sent a trainer on a hunt for Charcadet, and perhaps the most unique was the comment of “antidisestablishmentarianism” prompting a search for a shiny Gible.

Some of the more wholesome associations included “friend” resulting in a Snom hunt and “cauliflower” resulting in a not-so-surprising quest to obtain a Jumpluff.

Though different Pokémon species have different optimal shiny hunting methods, hoards in Scarlet and Violet can lessen the pain for certain species. Yet not every species appears in a hoard, and if you’re searching for a specific sub-variation of a species you’ll have an even tougher time. Yet trainers who dared to comment may be left having to hunt one of the more difficult Pokémon in the game, and it was all up to one user.

One unlucky commenter left the infamous long name of a Welsh town, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, which resulted in the poster giving them a Dudunsparce to hunt.

“Already have a two segment… I guess it’s time I hunt for a three segment,” they replied.

A few commenters had even managed to finish their hunt for the picked Pokémon, showing the overall dedication of the fanbase to these time-consuming ventures.

