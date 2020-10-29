Niantic will offer free Remote and regular Raid Passes for Alolan Marowak Raid Day

Niantic previously announced that the Alolan Marowak Raid Day set for Halloween would give players a chance to catch the powerful Ghost/Fire-type with its signature move, Shadow Bone, for the first time in Pokémon Go. But that isn’t the only thing being added.

Players will be able to get up to five free Raid Passes from Gyms and an additional three Remote Raid Passes from a new bundle in the shop, according to a recent post from the developers.

Trainers, for Alolan Marowak Raid Day, up to 5 free Raid Passes will be available from Gyms. Also, as a special bonus, a free box containing 3 Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop from Friday, October 30, at 1 p.m. to Sunday, November 1, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) October 29, 2020

To maximize your raiding throughout the day or to stock up on resources for future Raid Days, you’ll need to get out and spin the PokéStops at various Gyms in your area. If you have room to carry more Raid Passes, each spin should net you one, with five being the limit for free passes during the event.

And even if you don’t plan on going out to participate in the Halloween festivities, you can still claim a free box containing three Remote Raid Passes from the in-game shop and use them for Marowak raids or save them for later. This bundle will go live on Oct. 30 and be available until Nov. 1.

The Alolan Marowak Raid Day will run from 11am to 5pm local time on Oct. 31, so get out and catch the Alolan native if you haven’t already.