Niantic to make a Play At Home section for Pokémon Go

It's time to learn about all of the changes.

Niantic has added dozens of improvements to Pokémon Go during the COVID-19 pandemic that make it easier for players to enjoy the game from home. And now that Remote Raids have been released, the developer is finally putting together a comprehensive guide section that will show just what gameplay options have been changed to fit the Play At Home initiative.

Soon, players can open up the Poké Ball menu and find informative slides breaking down all of the changes made to Gifts, Field Research, Remote Raids, and more. While it’s being developed for the app itself, those slides will soon be made available on the Pokémon Go website.

Trainers, we’re adding a Play at Home section to the Poké Ball menu that will detail all the features that let you play Pokémon GO in individual settings, wherever you are. Learn more: https://t.co/oXy1IGxFN3 pic.twitter.com/xp1wzsVNMu — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 15, 2020

The main categories being covered are Catch, Gift, Battle, Research, Buddy, and Style.

All of these will include important information about the Play At Home updates to each portion of the game, while also letting players take a quick refresher course on long-standing features. There will be breakdowns on everything from using Incense and the Style Shop, all the way to changes to Field Research and how to initiate a Trainer Battle via QR Code.

Future changes will also be added to the menu as they’re added to the game, whether it’s for just the Play at Home information or new updates in general.

Since there have been so many small changes to how even the basic features of Pokémon Go work, these guides should be useful for new and veteran trainers who just want to make sure they’re taking advantage of everything the game has to offer.