Niantic to launch collab with Longchamp in Pokémon Go, includes new items and encounters

A new collaboration with French leather goods company Longchamp Paris is coming to Pokémon Go on Oct. 8, Niantic announced today, bringing new accessories for players to grab during Paris Fashion Week.

And unlike some other previous, fashion-based collabs, this Longchamp event will also have new encounters with Pokémon wearing fashionable items too.

In celebration of the collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Longchamp Paris, and the beginning of Paris Fashion Week, we’re proud to announce that costumed Pokémon and a new avatar item will be available in Pokémon GO! https://t.co/7VJDLj4MLp pic.twitter.com/EVm9a4y4X7 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 21, 2020

From Oct. 2 to 8, players can find Pokémon wearing costumes in raids, Eggs, and in the wild. There will even be exclusive event research and Shiny Kricketot will be available for the first time.

Players can get a free Longchamp avatar item in the shop during this event and pick up the backpack accessory too. But for everyone who will be more focused on the fashionable Pokémon rather than dressing up for the event, here’s what you can expect.

Smoochum that hatch from 7km Eggs during this time will appear wearing a bow.

Kirlia wearing a top hat will be appearing in raids and know Draining Kiss.

Shinx wearing a top hat will be appearing in raids.

Croagunk wearing a backward cap will appear in Go Snapshot as a surprise encounter. They may also rarely appear in the wild.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in the wild: Mareep, Skitty, Roselia, Kricketot, Croagunk wearing a backward cap, Blitzle, Cottonee, Minccino, Gothita, and more. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Kricketot.

Event exclusive Field Research will be available.

Other details about the event and Field Research will be made available closer to when it begins on Oct. 2.